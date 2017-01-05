Gaurav Chopra Tweeted Something Really Sweet For His Dear Friend Bani

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 5th, 2017 at 4:56 pm

Gaurav Chopra got evicted from the Bigg Boss house last week, and more than anybody else it was Bani who felt the sadness the most while he was leaving. The two bonded really well in the house and genuinely cared for each other as friends!

Recently Gaurav saw a picture of Bani wearing his favourite pink hoodie and the grey muffler . He couldn’t help but tweeted a very sweet message for his dear friend. Have a look!

 

Well, we wish them great luck as buddies!


