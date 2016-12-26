'Gaurav & Bani Show' Is The Luxury Budget Task On Bigg Boss 10 This Week!

New week brings in new hopes, new anticipations...this is what happens every time in the Bigg Boss house. Similarly, with a lot of excitement tonight the housemates gather to hear about the latest luxury budget task. As Nitibha Kaul reads out the task letter it is known that the name of the task is - 'Gaurav and Bani Show'.

 

IMG_6919

 

 

Building up the curiosity for the housemates, Nitibha further reads out that as per the task Bani and Gaurav will be called in the confession room wherein they would be interacting with the audience live and would be expected to answer some of the most difficult and tricky questions with complete honesty and truth.

 

IMG_6921

 

 

After hearing the task details Gaurav and Bani look a little stunned!

 

PIC 19
 

 

What's exactly going to be the purpose of this particular task? Will Gaurav and Bani answer each and every question with absolute truth?

 

PIC 15

 

 

To know every thing watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


