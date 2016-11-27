Gaurav, Bani and Swami Om break into an argument on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 2:04 pm

The viral video task was big hit. The teams almost competed neck to neck in the task but Team Lopa, took the lead in the task. Last night on Weekend ka Vaar, clips from the viral video task were shown to the housemates to show what went on in the respective team preparations. Tonight, Bani and Gaurav clip is displayed on the screen and Swami Om makes personal remarks about it.

 

PIC 32
PIC 33

 

PIC 34

 

PIC 36

 

PIC 39

 

Bani and Gaurav don't appreciate his comments and ask him not to intrude into their life with his opinions. Swami Om says, that Bani and Gaurav's overly affectionate nature is not an  opinion but a reality. 

 

Pic 02

Let's see what more unfolds further on this topic tonight on Weekend ka Vaar at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with