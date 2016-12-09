Gaurav and Priyanka compete for captaincy on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 9th, 2016 at 10:29 am

Earlier, we saw that Gaurav, Nitibha and Lopamudra had equal points and hence there’s a tie between them. Tonight, Bigg Boss announces that the housemates should choose one of the three as the second contender of captaincy task.

 

PIC 02

 

Housemates decide to vote for this

 

 

PIC 04

 

PIC 05

 

After a lot of discussions and debates, housemates conclude that they should vote to take a call. While Gaurav is in favour of a vote, Nitibha disagrees. She feels that voting isn’t fair in the given situation.

 

PIC 15

 

Finally, the housemates decide to go by voting.

 

Lopamudra gets irked and breaks down once again

 

 

PIC 01

 

PIC 09

 

PIC 08

 

On the other hand, Lopamudra and Priyanka get into an argument. Lopamudra says that Priyanka is feeling insecure because she sees Lopa as a tough competitor. Priyanka however feels that it would be fun to defeat Lopamudra and it would be a cakewalk for her to win the captaincy task against Lopa.

 

PIC 19

 

Later on, while the voting is on, Rahul suggests that he would go by majority and vote for Gaurav rather than Lopamudra. Lopa is in disbelief and feels totally crumbled by Rahul’s stand. According to her, Rahul is a father figure for her in the Bigg Boss house and his decision has tremendously upset her. Rahul tries to pacify her but in vain.

 

PIC 12

 

PIC 13

 

Eventually, on the basis of voting from housemates, Gaurav is chosen as the second contender of captaincy. Looks like Gaurav has won back the confidence of the housemates by his conduct as a captain.

 

PIC 16

 

Stay tuned to watch the drama unfold further on Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every Sat- Sun at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with