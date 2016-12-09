posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 9th, 2016 at 10:29 am

Earlier, we saw that Gaurav, Nitibha and Lopamudra had equal points and hence there’s a tie between them. Tonight, Bigg Boss announces that the housemates should choose one of the three as the second contender of captaincy task.

Housemates decide to vote for this

After a lot of discussions and debates, housemates conclude that they should vote to take a call. While Gaurav is in favour of a vote, Nitibha disagrees. She feels that voting isn’t fair in the given situation.

Finally, the housemates decide to go by voting.

Lopamudra gets irked and breaks down once again

On the other hand, Lopamudra and Priyanka get into an argument. Lopamudra says that Priyanka is feeling insecure because she sees Lopa as a tough competitor. Priyanka however feels that it would be fun to defeat Lopamudra and it would be a cakewalk for her to win the captaincy task against Lopa.

Later on, while the voting is on, Rahul suggests that he would go by majority and vote for Gaurav rather than Lopamudra. Lopa is in disbelief and feels totally crumbled by Rahul’s stand. According to her, Rahul is a father figure for her in the Bigg Boss house and his decision has tremendously upset her. Rahul tries to pacify her but in vain.

Eventually, on the basis of voting from housemates, Gaurav is chosen as the second contender of captaincy. Looks like Gaurav has won back the confidence of the housemates by his conduct as a captain.

Stay tuned to watch the drama unfold further on Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every Sat- Sun at 9PM!