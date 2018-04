posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 2nd, 2016 at 4:47 pm

Aala re Aala! Ganpati cha utsav aala. Bappa is coming to the city and our JDJ9 stars are all ready to immerse themselves in this crazy spirit. They welcome him with open arms and devoted hearts. JDJ9 Stars dance their heart out for Lord Ganesha.

Watch their performance now!

Keep watching JDJ9, every Saturday at 10PM.