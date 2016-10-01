posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 1st, 2016 at 3:09 pm

An intensely challenging month, flooded with brilliant performances of the JDJ9 contestants, will decide the top five for the next round tonight. 7 super contenders, one trophy to lay eyes on and tremendous amount of dancing to pave a way to achieve it.

Watch tonight in the regional-fusion special, 7 unique acts, but only five get to go forward. Who will it be?

Surveen's Afro Dance

Shantanu's Zingaat

Arjun's Bhojpuri Robotics

Nora's Tango

Karishma's Dance In A Morni Avatar

Shakti's Punjabi Garba

Salman's Sufiana Andaaz

Time is ticking. Are you ready to meet the top five tonight? Tune in at 10PM on JDJ9!