posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 22nd, 2018 at 6:52 pm

With a one of its kind concept, our latest show Internet Wala Love is full of quirky and playful narratives, and we’re nothing but excited. A new-age story that’s teamed with characters so relatable is something we’re looking at and so, we introduce you to Jai Mittal! He is an RJ by profession, witty, smart and hooked on to social media! With a carefree attitude towards life, there are some things about him that are so relatable. Wondering how? Find out here!

#1 Jai has a way with his charm, charisma and has his ability to converse.

#2 He never forgets to live his life to the fullest!

#3 He never fails to be the life of the party.

#4 Jai is a pro at multitasking and ever so driven towards his ambition.

#5 Sports, especially football is something he really enjoys!

Mark your calendars, for Jai meets you on 27th August at 7 pm from Monday to Friday!