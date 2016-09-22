Fun Facts About Our 'Comedy ke Superheroes'

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 22nd, 2016 at 9:53 am

Mona singh loves shoes and bags. #ConfessionsOfAShopaholic

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-26-45

Bharti Singh loves aloo and gobhi ke parathe. #PunjabiFoodie

Screenshot_2016-09-22-00-57-26

Ace Comedian Krushna has been a part of the Bhojpuri cinema. #KaisanBaa

Screenshot_2016-09-22-00-58-38

Sudesh Lehri made his bollywood debut with the film Ready.  #AlwaysReadyForComedy

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-01-14

Aditi Bhatia loves pizzas and pastas #ItalianoFare

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-08-32

Sumeet Vyas started acting in plays when he was 17 yrs old #YoungTalent

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-09-12

Amruta Khanvilkar has worked in a horror film. #AgaBaiKaiBoltes

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-11-22

Pammy Aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha is a linguist and is fluent in 6 languages. #BoltiBandh

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-05-52

Sharad Malhotra is trained in kick boxing, horse riding and swimming. #FitnessFreak

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-28-23

Nia Sharma loves belly dancing. #HipsDontLie

Screenshot_2016-09-22-00-24-17

Balraj Syal has acted in Punjabi films. #DilBoleHaddipa

6Wj1Qjyr

Manan Desai was initally a radio jockey before he took up live comedy entertainment. #MannKiAwaaz

Screenshot_2016-09-22-01-26-26

 

Meet their funny side on 25th September at 10PM! #CNBTaaza

 


