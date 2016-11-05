posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 11:32 am

Shakti Arora, who started off well on JDJ9 has had to encounter the risk more times than any other contestant on this show.

Despite is consistent graph of good performances, Shakti had to face this 'agni-pariksha' time and again. It goes without saying that this can affect one's morale and performance spirit in a negative way. However, one thing that one must truly learn from Shakti is how not to inculcate the defeatist attitude but to give it your all on the JDJ9 stage.

On the 90's special you will see him doing just that and be wowed by his competitive spirit. We don't know about the rest but Shakti totally had a blast dancing to 'Ole Ole!'

The boy is back! 5 stars to him for his sincerity and hard-work!

