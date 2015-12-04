Housemates Vs. Rimi: Bigg Boss opened the doors of the house and gave an oppurtunity to all the contestants, whosoever didn't feel like staying inside the house to leave the house once and for all. The biggest shocker was when Rimi who has been showing disinterest from the first day did not budge one bit. Other housemates were seen complaining and talking about Rimi's non- participation in all the activities be it task related or household work and how she never shows interest in anything. Rimi's 'I don't care' attitude resulted in everyone speaking negative about her.

Suyyash and Prince got into a fight during the captaincy task which became the talking point between Rochelle and Mandana. They were seen talking to one another that Prince and Suyyash are very emotional and whoever is crowned as the captain would not be beneficial. They also said that both of them are childish and they take decisions in haste which hampers the harmony of the house. Prince is a guy who gets influenced by people around him while Suyyash on the other hand has been listening to his girlfriend Kishwer and hasn’t taken decisions on his own.