posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 28th, 2016 at 12:05 pm

We know how strong Bani and Gaurav are going as friends in the Bigg Boss House. Getting to know each other better, giving shoulder or having the heartiest laughs are a few things that any and every friendship goes through, isn't it?

Something very similar is going to happen in the episode tonight of Bigg Boss 10! Besties in the house - Gaurav and Bani, will be seen finding a quite space to just relax and spend time with each other. There will be cute moments wherein the duo will be seen teasing each other and giggling at times just as children! This will clearly give you an idea how they are actually working together to deepen their bond as friends!

Now this is called the 'Real Dosti'! Yes or no?

