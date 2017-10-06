'Friday ka faisla' is bringing in a lot tonight on Bigg Boss 11!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 6th, 2017 at 1:54 pm

Just one week old season, there has been end number of stories in the house to talk about. We have seen people changing colors in a matter of days. One thing that has remained constant all this while is Vikas and Shilpa’s hatred for each other and the demo of which we saw in front of Salman Khan himself.

 

6

 

 

Tonight’s special episode will show ‘Friday ka faisla’ wherein the relationships will turn even more sour in the Bigg Boss house.

 

 

We will get to see the matter going out of hand when Arshi in annoyance would use two packets of milk saying she will only have milk since her tea was burnt by a housemate. Rest everyone gets taken aback seeing her behavior, also at the time when people are already miffed with her. In fact Hina gets into a verbal spat with Arshi, and others come to support Hina. Hina in anger warns Arshi that if she touches her for the third time the repercussions would be really bad

 

9

 

 

Arshi will be seen challenging everyone for the 'panga' they have taken with her. Housemates say that the food items are used by everyone and she holds no rights to misuse things.

 

8

 

 

Want to know what action will be taken against her? What faisla will be taken against her?

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with