posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 2:53 pm

Bigg Boss 10 has enamoured the nation with its riveting mix of celebrities and Indiawale. While the commoners have won hearts with their unique andaaz, the celebrities have displayed an amazing sense of diplomacy. Raising the excitement levels, Bigg Boss is all set to unleash a new level of entertainment through the introduction of 4 wildcard entries. These newbies will not only create havoc inside the house but will also erase any strategies that the contestants have been using over the past month. Specifically targeting the nominated contestants for this week, these wild card entries will make the survival a lot tougher for the already-nervous contestants .

After shaking the house with her Machiavellian nature and touting herself as the “Chaand without a daag”, Priyanka Jagga will re-enter Bigg Boss with a brand new strategy. Eliminated in the very first week, Priyanka has proven herself to be a tough and shrewd competitor even earning the hatred of most celebrities. Joining her will be international supermodel Jason Shah, whose good looks and intriguing blue eyes will definitely capture the female contestants’ attention. His deep voice and chiselled physique hold one promise – to make the women of the house go weak at their knees!

The other two wildcard entrants who will introduce an all-new level of shock and spice will be Elena Kazan and Sahil Anand who promise to give the contestants a tough time. German-Russian model-cum-actor, Elene Kazan has been seen in both Hindi as well as German movies. Extremely fluent in her Hindi, this beauty with brains is sure to stir a storm inside the house. Talented actor and reality star Sahil Anand who has also been seen in many Bollywood movies has all the makings of a true-blue tough contender with the ability to fight through the toughest situation. Having been a part of the same season of MTV Roadies as VJ Bani, Sahil might just prove to be her biggest friend…or maybe her foe.

With these four wildcard entrants all geared up to raise the temperature inside the Bigg Boss house, the coming week promises to double the fun and quadruple the drama!