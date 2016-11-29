Four contestants get nominated on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 29th, 2016 at 12:25 pm

After a week’s break in the vote out, Bigg Boss announced the wild card entries. This twist changed many things in the house of Bigg Boss. The dome task happened between four pairs, Bani- Priyanka, Rahul- Sahil, Jason- Gaurav and Elena- Nitibha. The contestants had to share a dome and the first one to step out would automatically be nominated.

 

PIC 01

 

PIC 02

 

PIC 03

 

PIC 06

 

 

Tonight, based on the task, Bigg Boss announces that Bani, Jason, Elena and Rahul are nominated. They are asked to pack their bags and move to the jail.

 

PIC 57

 

PIC 59

 

PIC 61

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM for more entertainment!


