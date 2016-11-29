posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 29th, 2016 at 12:25 pm

After a week’s break in the vote out, Bigg Boss announced the wild card entries. This twist changed many things in the house of Bigg Boss. The dome task happened between four pairs, Bani- Priyanka, Rahul- Sahil, Jason- Gaurav and Elena- Nitibha. The contestants had to share a dome and the first one to step out would automatically be nominated.

Tonight, based on the task, Bigg Boss announces that Bani, Jason, Elena and Rahul are nominated. They are asked to pack their bags and move to the jail.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM for more entertainment!