As we are closing in with the commencement of the new season of Bigg Boss, the excitement barometer is hitting a complete high. Salman’s bindaas attitude and contestants ki mazaedaar harkatein are back to steal our attention, and we cannot wait. Last year the trouble was double, that’s what even Salman said, “One plus one is double trouble”, this year the kaleidoscope of this reality show has spread its wings to welcome the commoners too. 'India Isse Apna Hi Ghar Samjho'! But before, we get the desi roots to entertain us, let’s track back some of the most interesting dialogues that happened in the past in this house…

 

Karishma Tanna- Mujhe mera make up chaiye

 

Kushal Tandon-Darwaaza kholo Bigg Boss, warna mein chala jaunga

 

Juhi Parmar-Mere paas nominate karne ke liye koi reason nahi hai

 

Armaan Kohli-Haath laga kar toh dikha (Dare you to touch me)

 

Praneet Bhatt-Kamm khayenge, kamm jayenge (points to the loo)

 

Sushant Divgikar-Leg department mera hai

 

Pooja Mishra-Spare me

 

Sonali Raut-Mein Bigg Boss house ki Imraan Hashmi hoon

 

Ajaz Khan-Ek number maanas

 

Dolly Bindra-Baap par maat jaana

 

Puneet Isaar- Mere drishtikaun se

 

Upen Patel-Mera London wala haath nahi khaya kya

 

Gautam Gulati-Mein Dil se khelta hoon

 


