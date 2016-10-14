posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 14th, 2016 at 5:40 pm

As we are closing in with the commencement of the new season of Bigg Boss, the excitement barometer is hitting a complete high. Salman’s bindaas attitude and contestants ki mazaedaar harkatein are back to steal our attention, and we cannot wait. Last year the trouble was double, that’s what even Salman said, “One plus one is double trouble”, this year the kaleidoscope of this reality show has spread its wings to welcome the commoners too. 'India Isse Apna Hi Ghar Samjho'! But before, we get the desi roots to entertain us, let’s track back some of the most interesting dialogues that happened in the past in this house…