posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 24th, 2017

‘Force 2’ is an action packed spy thriller that is pretty straightforward with it’s approach in terms of story drenched in patriotism, but it has enough twists and turns that will keep you hooked right till the end. John Abraham plays a stern RAW agent who is on a deadly path to take down a killer who took the life of another RAW agent. He is aided by a RAW officer played by Sonakshi Sinha. They are up against an international syndicate run by a criminal played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

We have seen countless espionage themed movies but this one knows what it set out to do and delivers in spades with a fairly engaging plot and a right mix of emotion and action. ‘Force 2’ moves at a frenetic pace without sacrificing emotion and heart which makes it a fairly refreshing actioner. Abhinav Deo must also be credited for his ability to use the visual medium effectively to tell the story without spelling everything out for the audience in a way that is gripping. This is one action movie that you absolutely cannot afford to miss.

