posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 24th, 2017 at 2:01 pm

The luxury budget task every week is the most fascinating part on Bigg Boss, major fights and sparks between the housemates happen while playing the task. Tonight’s task will be called KHUL JA SIM SIM.

The house would turn into cave and a jungle. The housemates would be divided into two teams, red and blue. During the day at several points the cave doors would open for housemates to get in, however once they are in they will be out of the task.

The task rule requires maximum participants to stay in the team till the end in order to win.

Tonight’s episode would truly get interesting as the two teams will take their commands to face their opposition.

The game will get dirty as the day will progress.

Watch tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 to know why!