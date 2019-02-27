posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 27th, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Owing to the times we live in, one often wonders what rupee 1 can actually do or buy us? Well, let’s do away with that thought now because this 1 rupee promises to bring you the best of regional entertainment that Viacom18 & TV18 has to offer through their customized packs.



India’s foremost networks – Viacom18 and TV18 – have joined hands to address this issue of price rise as they launched their Value Pack, comprising the top channels across genres, at Re.1 per day! In a country where entertainment is the fourth basic need in addition to roti, kapda, and makaan, Viacom18 and TV18 has the nation covered in that, especially Maharashtra!



Viacom18 and TV18 have launched a multi-media marketing campaign, titled ‘Ek Me Hai More Yahaan’, that advocates the comprehensive value for money that the ‘COLORS wala Pack’ provides to the Indian viewers. The campaign highlights the clear and present concern of Indians over the rising costs of entertainment and packages top channels across genres so that the entire entertainment and news needs of an Indian family are taken care of.

In a gist: