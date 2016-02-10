Five twists on Sasural Simar Ka that kept us hooked!

posted by Admin, last updated on February 10th, 2016 at 5:32 pm

Sasural Simar Ka has been one of the most popular shows since its launch in 2011. There have been many twists and turns in the show so far and here is a look at some of the most memorable ones.

DSC_6971

Khushi's revenge plan

Khushi entered the Bharadwaj parivaar to take revenge for her sister's death. Her revenge caused Simar's miscarriage and created havoc for the entire family.

CSC_3748

Roli's memory loss

Veeru escapes prison and kidnaps Roli. Roli experiences a memory loss and in the meanwhile her look alike Jhumki is brought into house by Simar.

DSC_0006 (2)

Entry of Mohini ( Daayan)

Mohini became a part of the family when she came as a tenant in their farmhouse. Soon, trouble started brewing in the family, and only later it was discovered that Mohini was a 'daayan' who had come to seek revenge from the family.

5c984e8597eb33316acc84770c578006
Fake Roli's entry

 

Maya ( icchadhari naagin) entered the house as fake Roli and even tried seducing Siddhant.Later, Maya was killed by Roli with the help of a trishul.
DSC_1115

Indravati captured Simar in a pot

Indravati also created a lot of problems in Simar's life. She even captured Simar inside a pot. The show even went back about a hundred years just to reveal the connection between another mysterious woman Shraddha and Simar

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with