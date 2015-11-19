posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 19th, 2015 at 6:50 pm

Ever since Salman pointed out to Prince that he doesn't speak his mind when it's required, Prince has been seen voicing his opinions and standing up for what he believes is right. One of the fiercest contenders in the house, Prince has been seen getting into quite alot of fights lately and here are our top five picks of the times he has fought for someone else in the house.

Prince lost his cool when Rishabh asked Kishwer to act like dog. He told Rishabh straight on his face that he would get him back for this inspite of him being the captain of the house.

We saw Prince voicing his opinion when a fight broke out between Rishabh and Rochelle. After Rochelle abused Rishabh on his face and he got aggressive, Prince came in between the fight and asked Rishabh to back off.