posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 15th, 2018 at 5:35 pm

We’re one day away from the Bigg Day of the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss Season 12. Yes, you heard it right! All the madness and daily dose of unlimited entertainment etc. comes back tomorrow night. Not to forget, you also have the ever so charming Salman Khan who makes sure that you’re having a gala time week on week. As a countdown to sow, we’re rounding up some of Bhais best dialogues that fit perfectly in the Bigg Boss house!

#1 "Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?"

#2 "Abbe hool de raha hai? Muscle dekha hai muscle? Masal ke rakh doonga!"

#3 “Jis school mein tune ye sab seekha hai na ... uska headmaster aaj bhi mujhse tuition leta hai”

#4 "Agar tum mujhe yunhi dekhti rahi toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega."

#5 “Ui maa!”