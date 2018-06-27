Five times Madhuri Dixit Nene stole the show with her looks!

When Madhuri Dixit Nene walks in to a room full of people, she makes sure you stop everything you’re doing and just admire! From the way she dances, acts and even appears; we guess it is safe to say that we are her absolute fans. From episode one of Dance Deewane until now, she has flaunted some of the most stunning outfits that we’ve taken note of. Be it the gorgeous embroidered drapes to the flowy lehengas, here are five of our favourite looks from the show!

 

#1 When she let this beautiful powder pink saree do the magic! 

DesX-q9VMAAfpkb
 
 
#2 When she proved that black will always be the new black!
 
 
33807296_1847467982213515_4461496917666299904_n
 
 
 
#3 When she let the classic intricate sequin embroidery take over.
 
 
33926256_399338377217006_1841988748858884096_n
 
 
 
#4 When she transformed into 'Little Miss Shinshine' and spread happiness all around!

 

IMG_0186
 

 

#5 When she proved that white is an all-time classic and never runs out of fashion!

30906229_173881186650637_326546874615988224_n

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 


﻿

