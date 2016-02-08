posted by Admin, last updated on February 8th, 2016 at 2:51 pm

Shakti Arora, the male lead of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, unlike many other actors has gone through really tough times in the industry and rose to fame after a lot of hard work. Here are 5 facts about Shakti you probably didn’t know:

Shakti worked for a call centre and ran a STD booth.

Before he got the role of Ranveer in MATSH, Shakti worked in a call centre and later quit the job and opened an STD booth to survive. During all this he struggled to become an actor

Engaged to Neha Saxena.

Shakti, after a long-term committed relationship with another TV actress Neha Saxena who played the lead role in Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai, got engaged. The couple is happy together and might get married soon.

Shakti admires Alia and Aamir.

Shakti is a big fan of Alia Bhatt and was left completely awestruck by her role in Highway. He is also a very big fan of Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. That’s the perfect person to look up to.

He loves tarot card reading.

Shakti has quite a unique hobby that not many people have. He loves to read tarot cards and he started this hobby in 2008. It relaxes him and he enjoys his time spent on it. He donated his earning from this means to charity as it is just too intellectual for him.

He was rejected in 250 auditions.

Yes, you heard that right. He has had the struggle which most actors only have nightmares of. Before getting his big break he was rejected in around 250 auditions. But he never lost his determination and finally made it in the industry.