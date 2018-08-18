posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 18th, 2018 at 2:05 pm

This weekend, keep room for nothing but Dance Deewane because you’re in for a big Bollywood treat! Apart from the amazing performances this weekend, we meet our very own Happy a.k.a Sonakshi Sinha on the show. The night gets better because it’s not only Sonakshi Sinha but also Diana Penty who will be with us for the promotion of their film “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.” Apart from these amazing snippets, we’ve got a couple of other things lined up for you that are too much fun to miss!

Here you go!

#1 Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire with her performance on one of Bollywood’s classic numbers!

#2 Don’t miss out on both, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan who bring out their version of Gabbar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan!

#3 We present to you a new-age version of Mohabbatein with our host Arjun Bijlani playing Raj Aryan!

#4 All the women bring the house down with their sensuous performance on ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai.”

#5 Gear up for a number of Bollywood dance performances coming your way by our talented contestants.

Don’t forget to tune in at 9 pm tonight for a complete dose of Bollywood!