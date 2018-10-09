posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 9th, 2018 at 6:23 pm

With fans doing continuous backflips after watching Zoya and Aditya's dreamy wedding, this week on Bepannaah has a lot more for you! While we see many romantic moments between Aditya and Zoya, there is someone who is controlling every move that Zoya tries to make. Who, why, what, where, answers to all of these questions will be answered soon! With so much going on here are five reasons why you cannot miss Bepannaah this week!

#1 Zoya has been receiving mysterious messages/calls from a stranger who is tracing every move of hers.

#2 With all the tension going on with Zoya and her family, Aditya promises to her that he will convince them and bring things back to normal! This makes Zoya very emotional.

#3 The Hoodas are seen prepping up for Zoya’s moohdikhayi function.

#4 Zoya’s drink is spiked which leads to her and the family getting embarrassed in front of people.

#5 Amidst all of this, brace yourself for Zoya and Aditya’s sparkling chemistry and aww-worthy moments!

Don't forget to tune into Bepannaah from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.