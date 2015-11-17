posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 4:40 pm

It's been more than a week since Yuvika's departure from the Bigg Boss house and all of a sudden, the vibrancy seems to have gone missing from the house. One of the quitest and calmest person in the house, Yuvika brought about the needed energy amongst the housemates. Here are a list of five things that we truly miss about Yuvika after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house.

Early morning dance: The maximum contribution of Yuvika during her 3 weeks stay in the Big Boss house were her early morning dance routines that entertained the housemates and viewers and brought everyone in the house alive. She never missed an oppurtunity and danced each time the music was played in the morning.