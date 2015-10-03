posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on October 3rd, 2015 at 5:46 pm

There are only few actresses in the industry that have left their imprints for generations to come and one such actress that continues to do so even today is Waheeda Rehman. Waheedaji who was born to a Muslim Family in Madras (now Chennai) started her career in the Mid 50’s in Telugu films. Later on she went onto do roles in Indian cinema in movies like CID, Guide, Reshma aur Shera. On this week of 'The Anupam Kher Show', hear Waheedaji talk about her journey in Tollywood and Bollywood, her life, her passion for dance and much more. Here is quick look at some of the things that we expect Waheeda Rehman to reveal on the show

Waheeda Rehman on Guru Dutt ji: Not many people know that Guru Dutt cast Waheeda Rehman as a vamp in the 1950 movie CID and later on she went onto do many more films with him. They worked in many films together and shared an incredible on-screen and off-screen chemistry. We bet Waheedaji has a lot of great stories to tell about Guru Dutt sahab and we can't wait to hear some of them.

Changing her name: Guru dutt wasn't very fond of Waheedaji's name and wanted to change it. We wonder what name Guru Dutt sahab wanted to give her and the reason for him not liking such an adorable name.

Her co-star moments with Dev (Anand): Despite giving many super-hits together, Waheedaji couldn't address Dev Anand by his first name. We are sure there's a story behind it and we can't wait to hear it from Waheedaji herself.

Her comeback with Om Jai Jagdish: Waheedaji made a comeback into the Hindi film industry with Anupam Kher's directorial debut. Wonder which film she made a come back with and what made her stay away from the limelight for such a long time? You will have to wait and watch.

Beauty to her: Can you believe it, Waheedaji doesn't think she is beautiful. With a smile like hers, men must have fallen head over heels a bit too often for her. Find out what it was like when she was at her peak of her career with men swooning over her and what beauty means to her.

