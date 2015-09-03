posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 3rd, 2015 at 1:36 pm

He is also known as Mr. t20! Suresh Raina was all of just 20 years when he made his ODI debut in the year 2006. From being a part of the 2011 World cup winning team to being the vice-captain for the Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina has definitely come a long way. ! Catch Suresh Raina talk about his cricketing journey, his family and much more with the veteran actor Anupam Kher on The Anupam Kher Show, this week.

For all the cricketing fans out there, here is a list of things we expect the ace batsman to reveal on the show.

Under-19 team: Suresh played in the under-19 team at the age of 16. In his test debut against England, he scored a 72. His future team mates Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu were also a part of the team then. Looking at the way things began for him, it looks like destiny certainly had big plans for him.

Youngest T20 Captain: Suresh is the youngest man to have captained India in T20 internationals. He was merely 23-years-old and the second only to Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in ODIs. The guy surely started really young!

Youngest in the family: Suresh Raina is the youngest among five siblings in his family. Born to a Kashmiri pandit family, Raina shifted from Delhi to Lucknow in the year 1999 when he decided to take up cricket professionally and joined the Government Sports College in Lucknow. A wise decision on his part indeed!

Holds a record: Raina is the first player to score 2500 runs in the Indian Premier League. He also holds the record for the most number of catches by a non-wicketkeeper. We hope that Raina continues to make such new records for others to follow.

Married life: Suresh Raina tied the knot with his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary in the beginning of 2015. It was an arranged marriage that his mother fixed up for him. Priyanka’s father was Raina’s sports teacher in Ghaziabad and their moms were very close to each other. It looks like Raina is definitely a mamma’s boy!

