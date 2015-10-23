posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on October 23rd, 2015 at 11:05 pm

He made his Bollywood debut in the movie ‘Bobby’ and whosoever has seen him act would agree that he looked liked an absolute cutie-pie in his first role. Coming from a ‘khandaan’ who has been part of Bollywood for ages, living up to his family name must have been a tough one. On this week of the show, catch Rishi Kapoor talk about his life in Bollywood, marriage, children and much more. Here are a few things we expect Rishi Kapoor to reveal on the show.

Childhood: He comes from one of the biggest families of Bollywood and we bet like the other star kids, he has quite a few stories to tell. For someone who has movies running through his veins, Rishi Kapoor must have learnt quite a few tricks from his family itself and we are hoping that he lets some secrets out this week.

Rishi, the father: Ranbir is the fourth generation from the Kapoor family after Karishma and Kareena who has forayed into Bollywood. In just a span of 8 years, Ranbir has made quite a name for himself and we wonder if the reason for him doing so well is because Daddy dearest has passed on some pearls of wisdom to him? We surely want Rishi Kapoor to spill the beans and let us in on the secret.

Marriage: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s love story is something that one could only hope to see in movies. They have been married for over 30 years now and seeing how well they bond, we are a little curious to know how these two love birds met each other and fell in love. Aren’t you?

His second innings in Bollywood: After playing lead roles for over 25 years, Rishi Kapoor took a break and came back as a much stronger actor and broke his stereotypical image. We bet you remember his character in the movie ‘Agneepath’ and what more do we need to say. We really want to know what it was like to make a comeback and especially act with his wife Neetu singh with whom he has done over 11 films.

Debut: He made his debut with the movie Bobby and went onto win his first Filmfare award at just 21 years-old. After the movie became a super hit, Rishi Kapoor became a star overnight and the most sought after person in the industry. Achieving success at such a tender age can be a bit overwhelming and we really want to know how he coped up with all the attention.

To know more about Rishi Kapoor, don’t forget to watch ‘The Anupam Kher Show’, Sunday 7 PM.