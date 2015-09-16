posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 16th, 2015 at 1:07 pm

In Indian film industry, we have actors, we have heroes and stars and then we have Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani. The power-packed acting institution by themselves , we will watch them in conversation with another master-actor, Anupam Kher in his show ‘The Anupam Kher Show’. And when the trio meets we expect from these actors to reveal on the show-

Naughtiness as a child: This ‘babu-bhaiya’ is not only naughty on screen; he has done innumerable impish things as a child. By witnessing his comical persona on screen, one can just wait and watch the episode to find out what all he has done in during his childhood.

Hera Pheri 3, Aankhen 2: Starring in one of the most hilarious flicks of all time is an achievement, but starring in its next two sequels is success. After tickling the funny bones with ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, Babubhaiya will return with Shyam (Suniel Shetty) minus Raju (Akshay Kumar) to make roll in everyone’s aisles.

His love life: We’ve mostly seen him making everyone laugh, but no one can even imagine in his wildest dreams how he must have proposed love to his wife. It should be a treat to witness the romantic side of him.

Paresh as a Banker: Who must have thought, the trader of smiles and laughs can actually be a real banker. We can wait to know how he must have dealt with his customers out there.

Kishan vs. Kanhaiya Reloaded: The much loved film ‘Oh My God!’ was adapted from a play ‘Kishan vs. Kanhaiya’, this is known to almost everyone. But the reloaded version of this play ran in Los Angeles few weeks ago. Wanna know more?