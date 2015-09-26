posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 26th, 2015 at 8:18 pm

On this week of 'The Anupam Kher show', catch Manoj Bajpai take the hot seat along with Tabu on the show. Known for playing offbeat characters, Manoj Bajpai has made a mark for himself in the Indian film industry for portraying roles that characterise the true essence of human nature. Watch him talk about his life, Bollywood and much more on the next episode. Here are a few things that we expect he will reveal on the show.

Early career: He started his career by acting in a very popular TV show of the 90s, the same one that gave us two other notable actors- Ronit Roy and Ashustosh Rana. Any guesses as to which one? Watch to find out how he got his first big break and know more about the TV show that changed the course of his life.

Acting school: Manoj Bajpai was rejected by the prestigious National School of Drama four times. Despite not making it through one of the best acting schools, he has made a mark in the industry for his acting skills. Wondering what kept him going after all those turn downs? We do to considering he is one of the finest actors in the industry.

Childhood: There isn't much that is known about Manoj's childhood apart from the fact that he grew up in Bihar and later moved to Delhi to pursue history from Ramjas college. Hear Manoj Bajpai share some anecdotes from his childhood and talk about what inspired him to take up acting as a career.

Manoj, in real life: He has played serious characters in most of his films. Is Manoj as serious a person that he portrays on screen or there are other sides of him of that we haven't seen? We definitely want to know more about this doting father and husband. Don't we?

His future plans: hHs portrayal of Sardar Khan in the movie, Gangs of Wasseypur won him many accolades. Watch him talk about his upcoming projects and the kinds of roles that he wants to do in the future. With someone as good as him, we hope that he delves into other genres of movies too, maybe even play the role of a ' Rahul' or 'Prem'. We hope you know what we we are getting at!

Don't forget to catch The Anuppam Kher Show, Sunday, 7PM.