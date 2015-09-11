posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 11th, 2015 at 12:23 pm

Most fondly remembered as the ‘dhak dhak’ girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit is going to take the hot seat opposite the veteran actor Anupam Kher in this week of ‘The Anupam Kher Show’. Despite her absence from Bollywood for almost a decade, people welcomed her with open arms when she made her comeback in the 2007 release ‘Aaja Nachle’. Madhuri who turned Ms. Nene after her marriage and moved to the U.S returned only a few years ago with her entire family to India. Her charismatic smile and her killer dance moves is what sets this beauty apart. Here is a list of things that we expect the gorgeous diva to reveal on ‘The Anupam Kher Show’.

Her debut: Madhuri has been part of the Indian film fraternity for more than three decades now. She made her debut in 1984 in the movie ‘Abodh’. Though the movie flopped at the box office, Madhuri was highly appreciated by the critics for her portrayal of a naïve village girl. The first few films that she worked on turned to be complete ‘duds’ at the box office and only after the release of ‘Tezaab’ did she really smell the scent of success. They say ‘where there is a will there is a way’ and Madhuri definitely proved that!

Madhuri, the microbiologist: Madhuri wanted to become a microbiologist while growing up. Imagine what it would be like to not have a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ or ‘Dil to Pagal Hai’ without Madhuri? We are glad that fate had different plans for the young Madhuri, otherwise Bollywood wouldn’t have been the same without her. Don’t you think so?

Youngest in the family: Madhuri is the youngest amongst the four siblings in her family. She has two elder sisters, Rupa and Bharti and an elder brother Ajit. Being the youngest in the family definitely has its own perks and we bet Mrs. Nene enjoyed all the attention.

Trained dancer: Madhuri is a trained kathak dancer and has learnt the art form for 8 years. No wonder the diva has the perfect ‘latkas’ and ‘jhatkas’. Her grace and poise is what makes her dance moves in all her films worth a watch.

M.F Hussain’s Muse: The late Indian painter M.F Hussain was smitten by Madhuri’s mesmerizing smile and effervescent persona. He watched the hit movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ 67 times and booked an entire theatre for her comeback movie, ‘Aaja Nachle’. Hussain isn’t the only one to have fallen head over heels over her. I we start counting the numbers, we bet the numbers will go on and on forever!

