posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on October 1st, 2015 at 9:03 pm

Asha Parekh, the golden girl of Bollywood was the first Gujrati to become a superstar in the Hindi film industry. Winner of the Padma Shri and the first ever woman chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Asha Parekh has acted in around 90 films, the last one being ‘Sar Aankhon Par. Catch Asha Parekh on this week of ‘The Anupam Kher Show’ and hear the legendary actress, producer and director about her experience in working in the Indian film industry. Here are a few things that we expect this beautiful actress to reveal on this week of the Anupam Kher Show.

Child star: We know about her hit-jodi with the late Shammi Kapoor but not many know that she has even acted as a child-artist. Did you know she even had a pet name? Find out from the diva herself about her time as child artist in the industry and what it was like acting at such a young age.

Asha, the dancer: Not only is she a great actress but a phenomenal dancer too. Her love for dancing grew over the years because of which she rejected quite a few films. Was that a wise decision on her part or did she regret the choice later on? Find out about all the movies that she turned down to pursue her passion.

What’s in your dabba: Back in the times, shoots were very different from what they are today. Ashaji used to carry her lunch dabba to the sets and share it with her co-actors. Her tiffin was a big hit among her co-actors Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. Wondering what was in her tiffin that made everyone drool? Everyone liked what Asha Parekh carried in her dabba but did she enjoy sharing someone else’s tiffin? Tune in to find out.

Alternate career choice: Not many actresses of her time have delved into different career paths. After seeing such a lot of success as an actress, Asha Parekh received a lot of recognition in her new career too. For a woman during those times, such a choice was pretty difficult to make but she made a name for herself even then. Any guesses as to which career path did Ashaji take up?

Dil Deke Dekho:This stunning Bollywood actress had a phenomenal career graph with some of the most famous films in her kitty. Despite her great looks and cool demeanor, Asha Parekh never married or had an affair. Though, there were some rumors that did some rounds, we wonder how much truth there was to it? Did Ashaji’s ever lose her heart to someone or was there something else that kept her from love?

