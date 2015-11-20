posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on November 20th, 2015 at 8:44 pm

Puneet Vashishta entered the Bigg Boss house as the second wild card entrant with an agenda to shake up the house and turn up the crazy quotient inside the house. This multi-faceted actor made quite a dramatic entry filled with enthusiasm and made a promise to entertain everyone till the end. But fate had something else planned for Puneet and in just one week, he made an exit from the show. Here are a few things that Puneet revealed on the chat post his eviction from the show.

On his stay: “I have come out totally rejuvenated. It was definitely not my place to be because I am not a political person or the one to back bite and I guess that indicates a winner in a sense. I realised we take a lot of things for granted and I believe I have come out as a winner”. We are not very sure about his back-biting but his gyaan is something that everyone would surely not miss.