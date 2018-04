Mandana is a two-faced person. She is beautiful from outside but ugly from the inside. For two days, we shared quite a friendly relationship and then all of a sudden she started taunting me because she thought the 'guru' was getting more spotlight then the 'shishya'. Whatever, Mandy did to upset him, she surely is making the right moves because she is still inside the house.

Winner: According to Puneet, there is only one clear winner. “If it is the right way then Aman should win the game." Well! That only time will tell but for now there are quite a few people who are giving a stiff competition inside the house.

On Rimi: "Rimi shouldn't get evicted. She's being pulled into politics. She's just sitting there, trying to understand the pattern of the game being played." By the looks of how things are going inside the house, we are sure Rimi is going to make one hell of a move in no time.