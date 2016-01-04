posted by Admin, last updated on January 4th, 2016 at 8:07 pm

The very bubbly and cute Nora Fatehi was one of the evicted contestants this week in the Bigg Boss house. Despite being a wild card entrant, she managed to hang in there for quite sometime. Here are a few things that Nora revealed in her post eviction interview.

‘Prince and Kishwer were very close to me and they both are the strongest contenders’

Nora admitted that she had a strong bond with both Prince and Kishwer and said that the two would reach the finale. However, she felt that Prince’s chances were higher compared to Kishwer.

‘Prince is sensitive and soft-hearted’

Nora was definitely very close to Prince and she said that he is a very sensitive and soft-hearted person despite the aggressiveness that he often displays.

‘We are not a couple. We are very good friends’

Despite her closeness with Prince, Nora denied of being in a relationship with Prince. She said that she had a true and a very close friendship with Prince.

‘The Cool group song was just for teasing the other members. It was fun’

Nora made a song for the cool group by which the cool group teased the other members of the house. She said that they had a lot of fun doing that.

‘I want to thank all my fans for their support’

Nora said that it is very hard for the viewers to accept wild card entries in the house but yet they gave her 3-4 weeks of time and she was very thankful to all her fans for their support.