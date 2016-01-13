posted by Admin, last updated on January 13th, 2016 at 12:49 pm

5 things that Kishwer Merchantt revealed after her eviction from Bigg Boss house:

50 shades of Mandana

Kishwer thinks of Mandana as a person with multiple personalities and she hasn't been able to judge her true colors. Although she admits to Mandana being a drama queen and always craving for attention, she also pinpoints her being a racist, who should be reminded of being an outsider too. Kishwer will continue to be Mandana's friend after the show is over and hopes that they become " bestest of friends " too.

The "rangbadlu" of Bigg Boss house

She gives this title to Aman Verma whom she knew outside the show too and was still ready to forgive everything that happened between them in the house.

Her "bhai" in the house.

Kishwer is very happy to find a caring and loving brother in Prince. She didn't ask Prince to leave the "ticket of finale" task because she decided to make the sacrifice and be the "big brother" to him. She said that the best Jodi award is meant for Prince and Suyyash and she has absolutely no problem with their bonding. That's the spirit kishwer!

Her experience in Bigg Boss house

She chooses to think of Bigg Boss house as" kuch khatti, kuch meethi yaadein" and will always cherish the 90 days she spent there. The moments of "cool group" are all memorable for her. Also,she says that she will miss sky lounge and will always be thankful to Bigg Boss for making her a better person.

And now some titles..

Drama Queen- Mandana

Strongest contender- Prince

Sweet boy- Keith

Husband/Wife ki ladai- Rishabh and Priya

She wishes all the participants good luck for dealing with Imam's entry.