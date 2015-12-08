posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 11:50 am

The very hot and cute Norah Fatehi is one of the two wild card contestants who entered the house today. She was very excited and confident about her role in the house. In an interview before her entry, she said that she was just waiting to get into the house and was ready to start her journey. Here are 5 things she said in the interview:

‘I won’t give Salman a chance to complain’

When questioned about Salman’s grilling sessions, she said that if she does all the tasks properly and follows all the guidelines, she doesn’t see a reason why he would grill her.

‘Priya and Mandana are strong and dominant contestants’

She also revealed that she plans to keep a safe distance from Priya and Mandana and accepted that they are strong.

‘I don’t really have a game plan’

When asked about her game plan she said it would be spontaneous because she believes anything can happen in the Bigg Boss house. Well, I certainly do agree with Norah about that too.

‘Very excited to be a part of this show. Will try to win’

She seemed very eager to enter the house. She also added that the show would be a good learning experience and it will definitely be a boost for her career. She also revealed that her aim is to walk away with the trophy.

‘I request the viewers to vote for me and give me some time’

She also requested the viewers to give her some time to settle in, as she is a new contestant and she surely will try to keep them entertained.

So what kind of twist will she vring to the atmosphere of the house? Find out during the next episode!