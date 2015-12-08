posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 12:48 pm

The second wild card entry who entered the house today, is the very hot and naughty Gizele Thakral. This former Kingfisher calendar girl was pretty confident before entering the house.

Here’s what she had to say in her pre-entry interview:

‘I am made for reality shows'

According to Gizele, there are some people in this world who are just made for reality shows and they love the camera attention, the limelight and she is one of them.

‘Salman is the Principal of the house’

Gizele also revealed that she respects Salman a lot, but is actually very scared of him. She has also begged him not to scold or grill her while she is in the house.

‘Rochelle is a fake’

Even before entering the house, Gizele made a controversial statement as she said that Rochelle acts fake all the time. She even told that she will confront Rochelle about this.

‘Prince is cute and aggressive in tasks’

Gizele confessed that she likes Prince the most; among all the housemates. She said that he is cute and he has the right kind of aggression during taks. Let’s see how Gizele and Prince bond.

‘I am fully focused on winning’

Gizele is positive about things and said that she will try her best to secure a place in the finals. She said that she was completely focused on playing her game and winning.

Let’s see how this entertainment and glamour package turns out in the house. Stay tuned!