Five things Gizele Thakral revealed in her pre-entry interview!

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 12:48 pm

The second wild card entry who entered the house today, is the very hot and naughty Gizele Thakral. This former Kingfisher calendar girl was pretty confident before entering the house. 

Here’s what she had to say in her pre-entry interview:

‘I am made for reality shows'

According to Gizele, there are some people in this world who are just made for reality shows and they love the camera attention, the limelight and she is one of them.

‘Salman is the Principal of the house’

Gizele also revealed that she respects Salman a lot, but is actually very scared of him. She has also begged him not to scold or grill her while she is in the house.

‘Rochelle is a fake’

Even before entering the house, Gizele made a controversial statement as she said that Rochelle acts fake all the time. She even told that she will confront Rochelle about this.

‘Prince is cute and aggressive in tasks’

Gizele confessed that she likes Prince the most; among all the housemates. She said that he is cute and he has the right kind of aggression during taks. Let’s see how Gizele and Prince bond.

‘I am fully focused on winning’

Gizele is positive about things and said that she will try her best to secure a place in the finals. She said that she was completely focused on playing her game and winning.

Let’s see how this entertainment and glamour package turns out in the house. Stay tuned!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with