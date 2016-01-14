posted by Admin, last updated on January 14th, 2016 at 3:20 pm

The journey in the Bigg Boss house for Gizele was, unfortunately was very brief. But in this short time, she definitely made her presence felt. Here are the five things that she revealed during her live chat about the time she spent in the Bigg Boss house

‘I would love be a contestant in Bigg Boss 10’

Gizele Thakral revealed that she loved her time in the house this season and would love to start as a contestant in the next season too. This year she came in as a wild card contestant. Well! I hope Bigg Boss is listening…

‘Mandana is the most genuine person in the house’

Gizele spent a lot of time with her friend Mandana inside the Bigg Boss house. She admitted that Mandana was a very genuine person, regardless of what the other housemates thought of her. Looks like Mandana definitely has one hell of a fan following. It was just a day ago that Kishwer was seen saying the same thing about her. Perhaps, she is actually misunderstood!

‘Either Prince or Mandana will win the show’

Gizele’s choice for the winner of Bigg Boss season 9 are Prince and Mandana. She said that both of them were very strong contenders and have the best chances of winning. That my friends only time will tell, till then we can only pray for all.

‘I miss Bigg Boss’ voice and Salman Khan the most’

Gizele said that she missed Bigg Boss’ voice and Salman Khan, the most in the house. She did not really mingle well with the other housemates it seems. The most special thing about the house is definitely Salman Khan. After all, meeting Bhaijaan week after week must feel so exciting!

‘Fighting with Rochelle during the Bhoot Bangla task was my strategy’

Gizele also made a shocking revelation that the fight she had with Rochelle during the Bhoot Bangla task was just a part of her game. She also said that she kept targeting Rochelle as she snapped very quickly.Hmmm…planning ho toh aisi!

