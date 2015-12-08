posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 8th, 2015 at 2:33 pm

The youngest contestant of the house, Digangana got evicted this week and this is what she had to say in her post-eviction interview:

‘I am happy that the audience did not vote me out’

Digangana seemed happy after being evicted and she clearly said that she was happy the way she came out the way she did. If the audience would’ve voted, she would have stayed inside the house as she always had a better consistency in votes.

‘I never acted fake while I was in the house'

‘I was as real in the house as I am now,’ Digangana mentioned clearly. She said she acted like she is normally does in her house. Even during fights, she resolved conflicts like a mature person would.

‘I was a bit shocked when Rishabh came in’

Digangana admitted that when Rishabh entered the house, she was a bit shocked because of their past equation. But she grew out of that and became friends with him eventually.

‘I worked because I wanted to’

When she was asked why did she help other housemates in their duties, she simply said that she did it because she wanted to. She has never worked in her own home and she wanted to learn a lot of things.

‘I want to thank all my fans’

She thanked all her fans for supporting her and promised they would see her again soon.

Well the house lost another peace loving and genuine contestant.The Bigg Boss team wishes her loads of success in her future endeavours.