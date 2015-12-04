posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 4th, 2015 at 12:56 pm

It’s been quite a few days since Rimi has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 9 house and to be honest, I miss her. But we got to see her again during her live chat with the fans and during that she revealed a lot of things that you will want to know.

So, here goes:

'Soft corner for Prince’: During the live chat Rimi admitted that she had a soft corner for Prince because he is very likeable and sweet. She said that he is a very good person and a very good friend. She also revealed that she would definitely miss him. She even said that she felt a lot for Suyyash and Kishwer too.

‘I am not going to miss the house much’: Rimi outrightly accepted that she wasn’t going to miss the action that she had in Bigg Boss house much. She added that her relationship with a few people is all she was going to miss.

'Happiest moment was when I got eliminated': Rimi also admitted that her happiest moment was when she got evicted from the house. She said that the moment she got out all she wanted to do was go kiss Bigg Boss for letting her out.

‘Satisfied with my bank balance’: Answering a fan’s question, Rimi laughed and said that she was satisfied with her bank balance. She even thanked the show makers as she got a lot of experience in the house.

‘I did nothing except smiling’: One of the good things about Rimi is that she accepts everything. She admitted that she did not put much effort inside the house and all she did was smile.

Well, we hope that she always has that smile on her face and she is happy. We wish her best of luck!

To catch the entire chat, click here.