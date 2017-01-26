posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 26th, 2017 at 10:48 am

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is a tale about unrequited love. A movie which is one of a kind in the new age, talks about emotions one goes through when love isn’t reciprocated in the same way. Recently, no other movie in Bollywood has come up which such a concept.

Apart from that we give you five reasons why ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ is a must watch –

1. A-lister star cast and filmmaker from Bollywood – The movie has some of the finest actors playing major roles, namely – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma. In the cameo roles we have Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad Khan.

2. Most popular songs – An awesome soundtrack, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ gave some of the best songs in the year 2016.

3. Unique love story – The story is about one-sided love of a man which he never receives in return.

4. Heroine older than the Hero – We have rarely seen a heroine being elder than the hero in hindi cinema. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ comes up with a fresh thought.

5. World Television Premier - ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ is coming for the very first time on Indian television!

Do not miss watching today, 12 noon onwards.