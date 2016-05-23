posted by Admin, last updated on May 23rd, 2016 at 12:09 pm

The movie bought a piece of history back into the limelight. The story of one brave soldier who risked it all to save lives of people he knew nothing of. This weekend, get ready to become a part of one of the biggest blockbusters Airlift with your favorite stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. The movie which brought back a sense of belonging with its release is worth clearing your weekend schedule for. Here are the top five reasons why we feel that you should take your time out to watch this movie this Sunday.

Patriotism: This movie is bound to give way to the patriot inside you. This movie is a story about a single man and his determination to stand against all odds for his countrymen.

A story of hope: When no one believed that the hostages could be freed from Kuwait, Ranjit Katyal took it upon himself to free the many Indians stuck in Kuwait after the Iraqi invasion. They say where there is a will, there is a way and this story truly justifies that.

Compelling: It’s a story worth telling as it allows people to understand and look back at a piece of history that isn’t known to many. The sequence of events in the movie is so captivating, that it would compel you to stay hooked to the movie till the end.

Storyline: There is no deviation in the story line from how it happened and the movie will help you relive the moments that have been long forgotten in time.

Acting: Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur are one of the finest actors in the industry and their portrayal of the characters is so real that it would transport you back in time to when this was actually happening.

