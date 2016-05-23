Five reasons why you need to clear your schedule for the World Television Premiere of Airlift

posted by Admin, last updated on May 23rd, 2016 at 12:09 pm

The movie bought a piece of history back into the limelight. The story of one brave soldier who risked it all to save lives of people he knew nothing of. This weekend, get ready to become a part of one of the biggest blockbusters Airlift with your favorite stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. The movie which brought back a sense of belonging with its release is worth clearing your weekend schedule for. Here are the top five reasons why we feel that you should take your time out to watch this movie this Sunday.

airlift-story-+-fb_647_012516014642

 

Patriotism: This movie is bound to give way to the patriot inside you. This movie is a story about a single man and his determination to stand against all odds for his countrymen.

AIRLIFT_22116

A story of hope: When no one believed that the hostages could be freed from Kuwait, Ranjit Katyal took it upon himself to free the many Indians stuck in Kuwait after the Iraqi invasion. They say where there is a will, there is a way and this story truly justifies that.

la_1453203040_725x725

 

Compelling: It’s a story worth telling as it allows people to understand and look back at a piece of history that isn’t known to many. The sequence of events in the movie is so captivating, that it would compel you to stay hooked to the movie till the end.

22Airlift-review

Storyline: There is no deviation in the story line from how it happened and the movie will help you relive the moments that have been long forgotten in time.

airlift (1)

 

Acting: Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur are one of the finest actors in the industry and their portrayal of the characters is so real that it would transport you back in time to when this was actually happening.

Don’t forget to catch Airlift, this Sunday 29th May at 1 Pm & 4PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with