posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 24th, 2017 at 3:31 pm

A Sunday would be incomplete without de-stressing oneself, one ought to have a good time, relax and enjoy. The world television premier of Force 2 aims to entertain you exactly in the similar manner.

The action packed thriller is loaded with a lot of suspense and nail-biting sequences that will keep your focus intact to know what happens next!

Here are the five reasons why you can’t afford to skip watching this movie –

John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha – two immensely talented actors come together on screen for the very first time and do wonders in the special roles they are playing. It would be really interesting to watch them as cops who are aggressive about their job and thoroughly professional.

Story holds a lot of suspense – The movie is not at all predictable, every character who gets introduced throws such a powerful performance that one wouldn’t feel like leaving the seat even for a second.

Melodious songs – The soundtrack of the movie is equally good, one would want to go back and listen to the songs again for sure!

Action, different from other movies – Force 2 breaks the stereotype of any other action movie that could be, with new action techniques and style the movie gives the audience something new from the genre.

Every character is equally important – Be it a small role or big, every character holds equal weightage, and every time a new character gets introduced the story gets more intriguing.

The above are just a few things to be mentioned, you need to definitely watch the movie to know the plot and the characters!

Tune in to watch Force 2 World Television Premier on Sunday, 26th February 12 PM onwards!