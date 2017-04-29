Five reasons why you can't miss Golden Petal Awards tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 29th, 2017 at 10:02 am

Your wait is finally over! Golden Petal Awards will go on air tonight, and you are going to witness some amazing instants on the show!

 

Stunning performances, enactments on stage, high spirited hosts or be the entertaining activities; each segment will rejuvenate you to the core.

 

Hence we bring the reasons why you cannot miss watching Golden Petal Awards –

 

Outstanding performances – You have been a die-hard fan of COLORS’ shows? You will be amazed to know that we have your favorite actors coming on stage to give some stunning performances especially for you!

 

HNS_4073

 

 

Games never seen before – You must have seen several award shows, but Golden Petal Awards will leave you stunned when you will find your favorite celebrities being part of fun games that never happened anywhere before.

 

HNS_4183

 

 

 

Your favorites being awarded – How many times while watching a COLORS’ show you have felt a particular act deserves as award? Here’s the time when you will witness your favorite actors winning the trophies finally!

 

HNS_4201

 

 

Jokes by the hosts – When you have hosts like – Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and Maniesh Paul, could you ask for more? Can you wonder what would happen when they take on the stage? Keep guessing until tonight!

 

IMG_0418_resize

 

 

A starry night to leave you spellbind – The celebrities from all over would enthrall you, as they would walk in the red carpet followed by the award function in their best selves!

 

IMG_0294_resize

 

 

The above is just a hint of what’s in store. You must watch Golden Petal Awards 2017 that goes on air tonight at 9 PM!


﻿

