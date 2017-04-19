Five Reasons Why Vikram Jeet Singh Deserves To Win 'Rising Star'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 19th, 2017 at 6:40 pm

At this stage of the competition, every contestant is equally worthy of becoming the first ‘Rising Star’, but there can only be one. Our 4 finalists have overcome all odds and shown that they deserve a place among the finalists. To have come this far in the competition only further proves that these contestants are some of India’s best singers and the experts also feel that India chose right despite there being a multitude of great singers on the show.

 

Vikram Jeet Singh has always been a strong contender on the show, ever since he first appeared and impressed everyone. We take a look at some reasons why we think he deserves to win -

 

He has been performing well consistently and is resilient. Despite a couple of minor setbacks, he has been able to come back bigger and better.

 

He is one of the top performers who has managed to get a score of 90% or above for the better part of the competition. 

 

His style of singing has a way of captivating hearts and lifting our spirits in a way unlike anything else. A singer with an extremely soulful voice.

 

He has humility and the courage to accept his flaws which shows great character.

 

His voice has great depth and range which allows him to choose from a variety of songs in any genre.

 

We wish him all the best for the grand finale!

 

 


