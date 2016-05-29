posted by Admin, last updated on May 29th, 2016 at 10:49 am

One of the most brilliant movies of 2016 is all set to hit your TV screens today. Based on real facts, the movie Airlift’s grappling storyline and an awesome star cast is what makes this movie worth a watch. Laced with spine chilling moments, the movie is definitely going to keep you on the edge of the seat till the end. Here are five reasons why you should definitely watch the World Television Premiere of the movie today.

Storyline: Based on real life events, the movie has a plot that will keep you hooked till the end.

Dialogues: The dialogues in the movie are so skillfully scripted and intense that it would definitely rattle your soul and bring out the patriot inside of you.

Actors: The cast of course is absolutely brilliant! While Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of businessman Ranjit Katyal, Nimrat Kaur essays the role of his wife.

Drama: There is not one dull moment in the movie throughout. The movie is packed with oodles of drama and action and will keep you hooked to your TV screen till the end.

Realistic: The movie is very much like how the real drama unfolded and the locales are so close to the original that it would transport you back in time to the place where it actually occurred.

Don’t forget to watch Airlift today at 1 PM & 4PM.