Five reasons why the movie Airlift is not to be missed today!

posted by Admin, last updated on May 29th, 2016 at 10:49 am

One of the most brilliant movies of 2016 is all set to hit your TV screens today. Based on real facts, the movie Airlift’s grappling storyline and an awesome star cast is what makes this movie worth a watch. Laced with spine chilling moments, the movie is definitely going to keep you on the edge of the seat till the end. Here are five reasons why you should definitely watch the World Television Premiere of the movie today.

Airlift-YT7

 

Storyline: Based on real life events, the movie has a plot that will keep you hooked till the end.

305ecdbf683d7972ef67bc954ec7c047

 

Dialogues: The dialogues in the movie are so skillfully scripted and intense that it would definitely rattle your soul and bring out the patriot inside of you.

airlift-movie-stills-04_1454046796_725x725

 

Actors: The cast of course is absolutely brilliant! While Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of businessman Ranjit Katyal, Nimrat Kaur essays the role of his wife.

ai-hits-1

 

Drama: There is not one dull moment in the movie throughout. The movie is packed with oodles of drama and action and will keep you hooked to your TV screen till the end.

Airlift-BH5

 

Realistic: The movie is very much like how the real drama unfolded and the locales are so close to the original that it would transport you back in time to the place where it actually occurred.

Don’t forget to watch Airlift today at 1 PM & 4PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with