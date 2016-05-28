posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on May 28th, 2016 at 12:01 pm

Wohooo! The finale is here and we are up for some really ‘damdaar’ action on the field this weekend. The lucky teams to make it to the finale round of Frooti BCL are none other than the Delhi Dragons and Chandigarh Cubs. It’s their sheer hard work and sincerity that has gotten them so far in the game and with the match scheduled to air this Saturday, your evening is bound to get even more eventful. It's no longer just a match...It’s gonna be a war! Here are five reasons why you should definitely tune into the finals of the Frooti BCL tournament.

Girl Power: Frooti BCl saw a lot of good women players this year. So, whether is Shruti Ulfat and Firoza Khan from the Delhi Dragons who are known to cause a stir on the cricket field or the pretty girl, Additi Gupta from Chandigarh Cubs, the finale match will certainly witness the feminine prowess on the field at the its best.

Team Spirit: There is a lot of cheering and shouting that goes on the cricket field when the two teams are playing. Our very own Kishwer who is known speak her mind out is often seen cheering for her team from the cricket stands. And as for Chandigarh Cubs, Anita Hassanandani is no less when it comes to supporting her team.

Jodi Power: Whether it is Kishwer and Suyyash or Barkha and her hubby Indraneil, both the jodis have been seen supporting each other on and off field and it would be quite a sight to see how they would continue to support their partner in the finale match. They say love conquers all and it would be great fun watching the jodis vouch for their partners.

Captaincy: Each team has played five matches in all so far in the tournament and not even once has anyone lost it. No wonder they made it so far in the game and that wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of Karan Wahi and Barkha Sengupta.

Last Match: Even after being busy with shoots, the players made it a point to practice for the matches. Both the teams over a period of the last couple of weeks have showcased great team spirit and hard work and have continuously proven their mettle on the cricket field. Both the teams have excellent players and it would be a lot of fun to watch who amongst the contending team will bag the finale trophy. It’s the last match and it’s certainly a must watch considering it’s between the two best teams of the season.

Don’t forget to catch the finale match this Saturday at 4:30PM.