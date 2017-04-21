posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 21st, 2017 at 3:07 pm

Of all the contestants on the show so far, Ankita Kundu has always been the strongest ones. The experts have always felt that she has what it takes to clinch the first ‘Rising Star’ title. The first time she appeared on the show during the LIVE audition rounds, she left the experts awe-struck with her performance as she sang ‘Lag Ja Gale’. She received a standing ovation and then began a series of fantastic performances that continued to impress the experts even more. Shankar Mahadevan, especially, thinks that she is an exceptional singer.

We list five reasons why we think she deserves to win the competition –

Control - Ankita Kundu has excellent control over her voice. She knows how to hit all the right notes with finesse.

Quality - At such a young age, her voice has the range and depth that matches those of most professional singers.

Confidence - She is confident and charismatic which makes her performances that much more amazing.

Consistency - She has been consistently great throughout the competition and the experts have always liked her performance.

Versatility - She is extremely versatile as a singer. She has picked songs from a pool of different genres and delivered each time with her performances.

We wish her all the best for the Grand Finale!