Five Reasons Why Ankita Kundu Deserves To Win 'Rising Star'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 21st, 2017 at 3:07 pm

Of all the contestants on the show so far, Ankita Kundu has always been the strongest ones. The experts have always felt that she has what it takes to clinch the first ‘Rising Star’ title. The first time she appeared on the show during the LIVE audition rounds, she left the experts awe-struck with her performance as she sang ‘Lag Ja Gale’. She received a standing ovation and then began a series of fantastic performances that continued to impress the experts even more. Shankar Mahadevan, especially, thinks that she is an exceptional singer.

 

We list five reasons why we think she deserves to win the competition –

 

IMG_5928

Control - Ankita Kundu has excellent control over her voice. She knows how to hit all the right notes with finesse.

 

IMG_6205

Quality - At such a young age, her voice has the range and depth that matches those of most professional singers.

 

IMG_5156

Confidence - She is confident and charismatic which makes her performances that much more amazing.

 

IMG_5921

Consistency - She has been consistently great throughout the competition and the experts have always liked her performance.

 

IMG_5931

Versatility - She is extremely versatile as a singer. She has picked songs from a pool of different genres and delivered each time with her performances.

 

We wish her all the best for the Grand Finale!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with