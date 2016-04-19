Five Reasons to Watch Bajirao Mastani

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 19th, 2016 at 3:03 pm

Love stories have gripped the imagination of people world over through the generations; for without them our lives would seem incomplete and barren. Whether it is Heer Ranjha, Majnu Laila, Romeo Juliet or even our very own Bajirao Mastani, the affect of their passion is so mind numbing and magical that one cannot help but fall in love with them.

With the World Television Premiere of Bajirao Mastani slated for 23th April at 9PM, here are five reasons that this movie is a must watch for any cinema lover.

Cinematic experience: From the sets to the shoot locales to the visual effects, everything about the movie will guarantee a grand cinematic experience. The passion with which this movie was created is quite evident from the fact that the moment the movie begins, it transports viewers back in time. The overall visual impact of the movie is so magical that even when you are finished with the movie, you cannot but think of the movie and its characters.

Costumes: Nothing adds more character to the actors than the costumes they wear and Anju Modi skillfully designed each and every actor’s garb keeping in mind the era and the transition of each actor through the movie. While Kashibai’s character is that of a typical Maharashtrian woman, Mastani’s look was recreated keeping in mind her part Islamic heritage.

Storyline: The first and foremost thing that is required in a film is a great storyline and the makers through extensive research ensure that all characters are portrayed with great precision. Not only is the story narrated beautifully but even the dialogues are scripted in a manner that they leave a lasting impact on the viewers and speak out loud about each of the characters’ chief traits.

Acting: Whether it is Priyanka, Deepika or Ranveer, all three of them have done a marvelous job of translating the vision of the director onscreen with great grandeur and panache. Each of the character in the movie is very much relatable and that has been possible only because the actors were able to visualise the character’s world through their very own eyes.

Drama and Action: The movie is packed with drama and action from the word ‘GO’. There isn’t a single dull moment in the movie that makes you want to get up and leave the movie half way. With power packed performances and soul stirring moments, this movie is punched with many highs and lows.

So, guys don't forget to book your weekend ticket for the World Television Premiere of Bajirao Mastani this Saturday at 9PM.


